Hornets Sign Second-Round Draft Pick Cody Martin and Free Agent Caleb Martin

July 31, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed Cody Martin and free agent Caleb Martin. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The Hornets selected Cody Martin with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Martin, a 6-7 guard from Nevada, was named to the All-MWC Third Team and the MWC All-Defensive Team in 2018-19. As a senior he averaged 12.1 points and led the conference in assists (167), ranked third in steals (46) and ninth in blocks (23). In 2017-18, Martin was named the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the All-MWC Second Team and MWC All-Defensive Team. He finished his junior campaign as the team’s third-leading scorer (14.0 ppg) and paced the team in assists (4.7 apg), steals (1.7 spg), blocks (1.5 bpg), field goal percentage (51.6%) and minutes per game (35.6 mpg).

Caleb Martin joins the Hornets as an undrafted free agent. The Nevada product averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.1 minutes per game as a senior in 2018-19. The 6-7 forward was named to the 2018-19 All-MWC First Team as well as the MWC All-Defensive Team. Martin led all conference players in three-point field goals (107) and steals (49) in 2018-19. Named the 2017-18 MWC Player of the Year as a junior, Martin averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. He led the conference in total points (680) and ranked second in three-point field goals (100) in his junior season.

The Martin twins are Mocksville, NC natives and spent two seasons at N.C. State before transferring to Nevada.