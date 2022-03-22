Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas for the Remainder of the Season

March 22, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In seven games with the Hornets, Thomas has averaged 9.9 points and 2.0 assists per game after signing two 10-day contracts with the team. He joined Charlotte on Mar. 2 and played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks earlier this season. Thomas is posting 9.3 points and 2.0 assists in 17.4 minutes per game over 12 games during the 2021-22 season.

A two-time All-Star in 2016 and 2017, Thomas holds career averages of 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game over 540 career games, including 362 starts. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 60th pick out of Washington in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played for Sacramento (2011-14), Phoenix (2014-15), Boston (2014-17), Cleveland (2017-18), the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-18, 2021-22), Denver (2018-19), Washington (2019-20), New Orleans (2020-21), Dallas (2021-22) and Charlotte.