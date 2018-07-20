Hornets Sign Free-Agent Guard Tony Parker

July 23, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has free-agent guard Tony Parker. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to add a player of Tony’s caliber and experience to our roster,” said Kupchak, “We believe his track record of success and playoff resume will add backcourt depth to our roster and veteran leadership to our group. Parker’s experience with Head Coach James Borrego will be an invaluable asset to us moving forward as well. We are excited to welcome Tony to Charlotte and for him to continue his Hall-of-Fame career with the Hornets.”

Parker appeared in 55 games with San Antonio during the 2017-18 season, averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 assists in 19.5 minutes per game. The French native joins Charlotte after spending the past 17 seasons in San Antonio where he was originally drafted 28th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. Parker holds career averages of 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in 1,198 regular-season contests. The 6-2 guard has received All-NBA honors four times in his career (2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014) and has been named an NBA All-Star six times (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014). Parker is the Spurs all-time leader in assists and ranks third among active players in the NBA with 6,829 career assists.

The 17-year NBA veteran ranks sixth in NBA history in playoff games played at 226 (second among active players: LeBron James, 239) and ranks fifth in NBA Playoffs history in total assists with 1,143 (second among active players: LeBron James: 1,687). Parker was a member of four NBA Championship teams in San Antonio (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and was named the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Parker joins the Hornets as one of only four players in NBA history to total 4,000 or more points and 1,000 or more assists in the postseason (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James).

Parker has enjoyed a decorated international career. He played in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics for Team France and won a 2013 FIBA Eurobasket Gold Medal alongside fellow Charlotte teammate Nicolas Batum.