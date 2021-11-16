Hornets Recall Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor from Greensboro Swarm

November 16, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. and forward JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Carey has accrued averages of 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in two games for the Swarm this season. Thor rejoins the Hornets after averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in four games with Greensboro.

This recall completes the third G League assignment of the 2021-22 season for Carey and the second for Thor.