Hornets Recall James Bouknight, Kai Jones and JT Thor from Greensboro Swarm

November 17, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bouknight returns to the Hornets after making one appearance for Greensboro in which he totaled 33 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jones rejoins Charlotte from the Swarm where he played in one game, posting 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Thor heads back to the Hornets after he accrued averages of 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in four games with the Swarm.

This recall completes the third G League assignment of the 2021-22 season for Bouknight, Jones and Thor.