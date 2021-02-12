Hornets Recall Jalen McDaniels From Greensboro Swarm

February 12, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

McDaniels appeared in two games for the Swarm in the G League bubble, averaging 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in 38.0 minutes per game. The San Diego State product returns to the Hornets where he has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 9.3 minutes per game.

The recall completes the first G League assignment for McDaniels in the 2020-21 season. McDaniels will return to the Hornets but he will not be available to play for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.