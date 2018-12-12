Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon and Devonte' Graham From Greensboro Swarm

***UPDATE*** December 12, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Dwayne Bacon and guard Devonte’ Graham from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

This concludes Bacon’s third assignment this season to the Swarm. In today’s game against Wisconsin, Bacon totaled 21 points (814 FG), 10 assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of play. He has appeared in three games for the Swarm, averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 33.3 minutes per game. In 15 NBA games, Bacon has averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.5 minutes per game in his second season with the Hornets.

The recall concludes Graham’s fourth assignment this season to the Swarm. In today’s game against Wisconsin, Graham notched 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes of action. He has appeared in five games for the Swarm, averaging 24.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 34.2 minutes. In 11 games with the Hornets, Graham has averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 assists in 8.3 minutes per game.

Dwayne Bacon and Devonte’ Graham will both return to Charlotte and be available to play for the Hornets game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center tonight at 7:00 p.m.

– Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon and guard Devonte’ Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon has appeared in 15 games averaging 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.5 minutes per game in his second season with the Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.

This marks the third assignment to the Greensboro Swarm in 2018-19 for Bacon. In Saturday night’s win against Delaware, Bacon totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. In two games for the Swarm, he has averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

In 11 appearances with the Hornets, Graham has averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 assists in 8.3 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade. This marks Graham’s fourth assignment to the Swarm this season. In Graham’s last appearance with the Swarm he totaled 17 points, four assists and four steals on Dec. 1, 2018 against the Westchester Knicks. In four appearances Graham is averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game in 34.4 minutes per game. Among players with multiple appearances this season, Graham’s 25.5 points per game ranks tenth in the G League.