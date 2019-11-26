Hornets Recall Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels From Greensboro Swarm

November 26, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Caleb Martin and forward Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Caleb Martin rejoins the Hornets where he has totaled three appearances and holds averages of 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.3 min per game. The rookie forward has appeared in four games with Greensboro in the NBA G League and is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game. Martin went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and was signed by the Hornets on Oct. 19.

McDaniels returns to Charlotte where he has made one appearance with the Hornets and totaled two points and a rebound in three minutes of play. The San Diego State product has appeared in six games with the Greensboro Swarm averaging 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. McDaniels was drafted with the 52nd overall selection of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

The recall concludes Caleb Martin’s fourth assignment and Jalen McDaniels third assignment to the G League of the 2019-20 season.