Hornets, LendingTree Extend Jersey Patch Partnership

January 9, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets and LendingTree today announced an extension of their landmark partnership in which the Charlotte-based online loan marketplace’s logo appears on the team’s jerseys. The announcement continues the franchise’s first-ever jersey patch partnership, which initially took effect in November 2017 and also saw LendingTree become a Founding Level Partner of the organization and the Official Loan Shopping Partner of the Charlotte Hornets.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with LendingTree and to continue displaying its logo on our uniforms,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Our partnership has been beneficial to both sides, thanks in part to our shared values and our commitment to our home community of Charlotte. We look forward to maintaining our association with LendingTree for years to come.”

As part of the partnership, LendingTree’s logo also appears on the team’s practice jerseys. Along with placement on all uniforms, LendingTree has fixed signage on the Spectrum Center concourse and on the venue’s mobile entry scanners, as well as digital signage on the scorer’s table, basket stanchion, center-hung scoreboard and 360 LED boards. LendingTree also receives entitlement of the Hornets App, a social media content series and the Hornets Hoops youth basketball program. Additional advertising elements include banner ads and pre-roll video ads on hornets.com and spots on Hornets television broadcasts on FOX Sports Southeast and radio broadcasts on WFNZ.

The renewed deal also includes several new community-focused initiatives through LendingTree’s “Lend A Hand” program. The “Lend A Hand” Community Spotlight during one game per month will recognize an organization that is making a difference within the Charlotte community, including an in-game video feature and a VIP pregame experience. LendingTree will also implement a donation tied to the Hornets’ free throws to benefit its “Lend A Hand” program. The company will also continue the “Lend Some Kicks” program, which donates shoes to youth.

“We're excited to continue our partnership with the Charlotte Hornets franchise,” said Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree. “It has been a privilege to work with the entire Hornets organization over the past several years, and the extension of our partnership enables us to continue growing LendingTree’s brand reach while giving back to the Charlotte community in meaningful ways."