Hornets Fan Shop Set To Re-Open As The NBA Store, A Fanatics Experience, Through NBA All-Star Weekend

February 11, 2019 – The Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center will re-open tomorrow, February 12, as The NBA Store, A Fanatics Experience, in preparation for NBA All-Star Weekend. The store, which will operate through Sunday, February 17, will be open to the public Tuesday, February 12 – Thursday, February 14 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday, February 15 – Sunday, February 17 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the store will be open to ticketed patrons during events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The NBA Store, A Fanatics Experience, will be the top destination for fans seeking the best NBA All-Star products, featuring items from Jordan Brand, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, Tissot, Spalding and more. Merchandise available for purchase will include a variety of men’s, women’s and youth apparel, as well as hats, basketballs and accessories such as socks, mugs, backpacks, fanny packs, watches, bracelets and more.

General Public Store Hours

Tuesday, February 12 – Thursday, February 14: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, February 15 – Sunday, February 17: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.