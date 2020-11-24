Hornets Fan Shop Announces Black Friday Deals

November 24, 2020 – The Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center today unveiled Black Friday deals good for November 27 and 28 in preparation for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Once again this year, the Hornets Fan Shop will feature a wide variety of items on sale, including multiple styles of T-shirts, hats, hoodies, jackets and more, with savings of up to 75% off the regular price. In addition, new Hornets Jordan Brand Icon and Association jerseys and 2020 New Era Draft Caps are available for purchase in store and online.

The Hornets Fan Shop, which reopened on Thursday, November 19, is open Thursdays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fans will receive a free bobblehead with purchase at the store while supplies last.

Hornets fans can shop from home and enjoy Black Friday sales by visiting hornetsfanshop.com. Customers can get 30% off the entire site when using the promo code BUCKETS30 on November 27 and 28.