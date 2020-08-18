Hornets, Blue Cross NC Partner To Support Project BOLT With Weekly Meal Donations

August 17, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) today announced they are teaming up to support Project BOLT, a nonprofit whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for marginalized citizens of the Charlotte community. The Hornets and Blue Cross NC are committing to a weekly donation of 300 meals for children in Charlotte over the next six weeks, along with a $10,000 donation to Project BOLT.

The meals, which will come from Uptown Yolk, will be donated on each of the next six Tuesdays, beginning tomorrow. Hornets Legends Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry will be on hand to tip off the program at the Little Rock Apartments. Additional information can be found below.

“We are pleased to team with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to support Project BOLT, a local nonprofit doing important work in our community,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Too many of our neighbors are struggling with food insecurity right now, especially some of our children who will not receive the assistance they normally would in school. We hope these meals and the additional support from our two organizations will help Project BOLT provide relief to some of those in our community who need it.”

Project BOLT, which stands for Building Outstanding Lives Together, was founded by Charlotte native Gemini Boyd and seeks to provide programs and services based on the current needs of the community, with a focus on the neighborhoods that are currently characterized as “the Crescent,” where Boyd grew up. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Project BOLT has been delivering food and school supplies to children ages 2-18 across seven neighborhoods to ensure that children who normally get their primary meals and basic nutrition covered through school were fed and had the necessary supplies to do their school work at home.

“Blue Cross NC is proud to support the critical work Project BOLT is doing for children in Charlotte,” said Reagan Greene Pruitt, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement for Blue Cross NC. “Ensuring that children, and all North Carolinians, have access to healthy food is something Blue Cross NC is committed to now and as we continue to work to make health care better.”

Boyd added, “Project BOLT and I are so thankful for this opportunity. I’m praying that it brings awareness to bigger issues that are affecting our marginalized families. COVID-19 awareness and the effect it has on black and brown families need to be highlighted more.”