Hornets Assign Nick Richards To Greensboro Swarm

February 17, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned center Nick Richards to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Richards joins the Swarm after appearing in eight games with the Hornets, totaling 11 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. Richards was acquired by the Hornets in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, who selected him 42nd overall out of Kentucky in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This is Richards second assignment to the G League of the 2020-21 season.