Hornets Assign Jalen McDaniels To Greensboro Swarm

December 17, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Jalen McDaniels to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Jalen McDaniels returns to the Swarm where has appeared in 13 games averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 2.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. The San Diego State product has appeared in two games for the Hornets totaling four points and a rebound in seven minutes of play. McDaniels was drafted with the 52nd overall selection of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

This marks Jalen’s fifth G League assignment in the 2019-20 season. McDaniels will return to Greensboro in time for this evening’s game against the Delaware Blue Coats at the Greensboro Fieldhouse at 7pm ET.