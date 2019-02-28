Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

February 28, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 25 appearances with the Hornets, Bacon has averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. This marks Bacon’s 12th assignment to the Swarm this season. In 14 appearances with Greensboro, he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. In Bacon’s most recent appearance with Greensboro on Feb. 24 against Wisconsin, he totaled 29 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

Bacon will join the Swarm in Greensboro prior to the team’s game this morning against the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 11:00am ET at the Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.