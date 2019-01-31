Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

January 31, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In his second season in Charlotte, Bacon holds season averages of 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.7 minutes per game over the course of 24 appearances with the Hornets. The assignment to the Swarm marks the ninth assignment of the 2018-19 G League season for Bacon. In his most recent appearance in Greensboro, the second-year forward tallied 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 28 minutes of play against the Canton Charge on Jan. 21, 2019. He has appeared in eight games for the Swarm, averaging 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

Bacon will rejoin the Swarm prior to the team’s road game against the Maine Red Claws on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at 7:00pm ET.