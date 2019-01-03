Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

January 3, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Dwayne Bacon has appeared in 18 games averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.6 minutes per game in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.

The assignment to the Greensboro Swarm will mark the sixth of the 2018-19 G League season for Dwayne Bacon. In his most recent appearance, the second-year forward tallied 26 points and grabbed six rebounds in 35 minutes of play against the Windy City Bulls on Jan. 1, 2019. He has appeared in six games for the Swarm, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

Bacon will join the Swarm in Greensboro, NC where the team will take on the Lakeland Magic at 7:00pm ET at The Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.