Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon And Devonte' Graham To Swarm

December 27, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon and guard Devonte’ Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon has appeared in 17 games averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game in his second season with the Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night. This marks the fourth assignment to the Greensboro Swarm in 2018-19 for Bacon. He has appeared in three games for the Swarm, averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 33.3 minutes per game

In 13 appearances with the Hornets, Graham has averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 assists in 9.2 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade. This marks Graham’s fifth assignment to the Swarm this season. He has appeared in five games for the Swarm, averaging 24.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 34.2 minutes. Among players with five or more appearances this season, Graham’s 24.4 points per game ranks eighth in the G League. Bacon and Graham will join the Swarm in advance of their game at the Greensboro Field House this evening against the Maine Red Claws at 7:00pm ET.