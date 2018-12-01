Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon And Devonte' Graham To Swarm

December 1, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon and guard Devonte’ Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon has appeared in 13 games averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.9 minutes per game in his second season with the Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.

This marks the first assignment to the Greensboro Swarm in 2018-19 for Bacon. He appeared in four games for the Swarm in 2017-18, averaging 26.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.

In eight appearances with the Hornets, Graham has averaged 2.0 points and 1.1 assists in 8.2 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade. Graham, a 6-2 guard from Kansas, was the 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American after averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.8 minutes in 39 games as a senior.

This marks Graham’s third assignment to the Swarm this season. In his last assignment he recorded his G League career-high 38 points including going 7-12 from the three-point line in the Swarm’s 115-113 win over the Grand Rapids Drive. In three total games played with Greensboro, he is averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. Graham’s 28.3 points per game ranks tied for fifth in the G League among players with multiple appearances. The Swarm have started the 2018-19 G League season with a record of 4-5.