Hornets Announce Roster For MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

June 29, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 18-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning July 5. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below.

The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule on Friday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.). Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.

The ESPN family of networks and NBA TV will televise all games of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team will be available on Hornets.com and on all of the Hornets social media platforms.

HORNETS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 10 Francis Alonso G 6-3 185 5/25/96 North Carolina-Greensboro/Spain R 7 Dwayne Bacon F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA 2 0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA 1 31 Joe Chealey G 6-3 190 11/1/95 Alabama-College of Charleston/USA 1 22 Torin Dorn G 6-5 205 11/12/95 North Carolina State/USA R 23 Robert Franks F 6-8 230 12/18/96 Washington State/USA R 4 Devonte' Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA 1 24 Isaiah Hicks C 6-9 230 7/24/94 North Carolina/USA 2 18 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 215 1/4/98 Betaland Capo d’Orlando (Italy)/ Lithuania R 55 J.P. Macura G 6-5 205 6/5/95 Xavier/USA 1 21 Greg Malinowski G 6-6 200 8/21/95 Georgetown/USA R 11 Cody Martin G 6-7 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA R 6 Jalen McDaniels F 6-10 195 1/31/98 San Diego State/USA R 33 Kennedy Meeks C 6-10 270 2/5/95 North Carolina/USA R 43 Josh Perkins G 6-3 190 8/25/95 Gonzaga/USA R 12 Kerwin Roach G 6-4 180 10/24/96 Texas/USA R 28 Elijah Thomas C 6-9 245 10/10/96 Clemson/USA R 25 PJ Washington Jr. F 6-8 228 8/23/98 Kentucky/USA R

Head Coach: James Borrego (San Diego)

Summer League Head Coach: Ronald Nored (Butler)

Assistant Coaches: Jay Triano (Simon Fraser), Chad Iske (Kansas), Jay Hernandez (Hofstra), Dutch Gaitley (Temple), Nate Mitchell (Cumberlands)

Summer League Athletic Trainers: Quinton Sawyer (North Carolina), Aaron Karkow (Mount Olive), Tyler Lesher (New Mexico State)

Director of Health Care & Sports Performance: Joe Sharpe (Old Dominion)

HORNETS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 SCHEDULE

July 5 - Golden State Warriors (6 p.m./9 p.m. - Cox Pavilion) NBATV

July 7 - San Antonio Spurs (12:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. - Thomas & Mack) ESPN2

July 8 - China (8 p.m./11 p.m. - Cox Pavilion) ESPNU

July 10 - Chicago Bulls (2 p.m./5 p.m. - Cox Pavilion) NBATV

TBD - TBD (TBD - TBD) TBD