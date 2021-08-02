Hornets Announce Roster For MGM Resort NBA Summer League 2021

August 2, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which begins Aug. 8. Hornets assistant coach Dutch Gaitley will serve as head coach of the Hornets Summer League team, highlighted by Charlotte’s 2021 first-round picks, James Bouknight and Kai Jones. The team’s full Summer League roster is listed below.

The Hornets open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. ET and play in consecutive days, squaring off with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Aug. 9, also at 6 p.m. ET. Charlotte will then play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. ET and finish group play on Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET. Following the four preliminary games of all 30 NBA teams, the two teams with the best records will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining 28 teams will play a fifth and final game on Aug. 16 or 17.

All 75 games of Summer League action will take place over 10 days at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV while all games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App. Extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team will be available on Hornets.com and the Hornets App.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 8 LiAngelo Ball F 6-5 230 11/24/98 Vytautas Prienu (Lithuania)/USA R 5 James Bouknight G 6-5 190 9/18/00 Connecticut/USA R 22 Vernon Carey Jr. F/C 6-10 255 2/25/01 Duke/USA 1 27 DJ Carton G 6-2 200 8/5/00 Marquette/USA R 30 Nate Darling G 6-5 200 8/30/98 Deleware/Canada 1 23 Kai Jones F/C 6-11 221 1/19/01 Texas/Bahamas R 18 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 209 1/4/98 Retabet Bilbao Basket/Lithuania R 16 Scottie Lewis G 6-5 185 3/12/00 Florida/USA R 34 Denzel Mahoney G/F 6-5 220 1/18/98 Creighton/USA R 12 Cameron McGriff F 6-7 220 9/30/97 Oklahoma State/USA R 14 Nick Richards C 6-11 245 11/29/97 Kentucky/Jamaica 1 7 Grant Riller G 6-3 190 2/8/97 Charleston/USA 1 31 Xavier Sneed F 6-5 215 12/21/97 Kansas State/USA R 24 Kenny Williams G 6-4 190 3/17/94 North Carolina / USA 5

Head Coach: James Borrego (College - San Diego)

Summer League Head Coach: Dutch Gaitley (College - Temple)

Assistant Coaches: Jay Triano (College - Simon Fraser), Chad Iske (College - Kansas), Jay Hernandez (College - Hofstra), Nick Friedman (College - Miami)

Head Athletic Trainer: Joe Sharpe (College - Old Dominion)

Associate Head Athletic Trainer: Quinton Sawyer (College - North Carolina)

Below is the Hornets complete group play schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021.

All times listed are Eastern

Sunday, August 8

Cox Pavilion

6 p.m. – Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Monday, August 9

Thomas & Mack Center

6 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thursday, August 12

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Charlotte (ESPNews/ESPNU)

Saturday, August 14

Cox Pavilion

7 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Toronto (NBA TV)