Hornets Announce New Partnership With Waste Pro USA

November 11, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a new partnership with Waste Pro USA in which Waste Pro USA will become the Official Waste Services Partner of the Charlotte Hornets and provide solid waste collection at Spectrum Center.

“We are excited to welcome Waste Pro USA to our Hornets family,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “As Waste Pro’s presence in Charlotte continues to increase, we look forward to taking advantage of the quality service for which they are known.”

Florida-based Waste Pro USA has been servicing Charlotte-area residents since being awarded its first contract in the area, in Concord, in 2011 and subsequently opening an office there in the same year. Since then, Waste Pro has grown exponentially in the region, including service in Belmont, Bessemer City, Monroe, Harrisburg, Davidson, Mt. Holly and multi-family service in Charlotte.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership,” said Waste Pro Divisional Vice President Chip Gingles. “Waste Pro continues to see outstanding growth in the Charlotte market, and we’re proud to partner with the two excellent institutions that are the Charlotte Hornets and Spectrum Center as we continue that growth.”