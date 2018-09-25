Hornets Announce Basketball Operations Staff Additions

September 25, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has added Nate Mitchell, George Rodman, Matt Carroll, Gary Sacks, Kevin Grevey, Anthony Gacona, Quinton Crawford and Alexander Powell to the team’s basketball operations staff. Additionally, Drew Perry, David Duquette, Jakub Kudlacek, Phil Park and Jon Moul have all been retained in new roles.

Nate Mitchell joins the Charlotte Hornets as an Assistant Coach, bringing four years of coaching experience at the G League level and international coaching experience with the Canadian Men’s National team. Mitchell most recently spent the last three seasons as an Assistant Coach of the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate. Prior to his experience with the Raptors 905, Mitchell spent one season as an assistant with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League. Mitchell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Fresno State Men’s Basketball team.

George Rodman comes to the Charlotte Hornets for his first season as Director of Basketball Analytics & Strategy after spending five years with the Orlando Magic. While working in Orlando, Rodman held the position of Basketball Operations Manager and also served as the Erie Bayhawks’ General Manager. Prior to being in Orlando, Rodman spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs as a Basketball Statistical Analyst. Rodman graduated in 2006 from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management.

Matt Carroll enters his first season as Director of Player Programs/Player Development Assistant. Carroll brings ten years of NBA playing experience having spent seven seasons in Charlotte as well as time in Portland, San Antonio and Dallas. In his new role, Carroll will be responsible for player programs, player appearances and player development. Along with his new responsibilities, Carroll will continue in his role as a community ambassador and radio analyst for the team’s broadcasts on WFNZ.

Gary Sacks joins the Hornets as a Scout after previously working with the Los Angeles Clippers for more than 20 seasons. Sacks worked in a variety of scouting and basketball operations roles including rising to the team’s Vice President of Player Personnel from 2012 to 2014 and serving as the Assistant General Manager until 2017. Anthony Gacona returns to the team as a Scout, a role he previously served in from 2012 to 2015. Kevin Grevey joins the team as a Scout after previously having served as a Scout for the Los Angeles Lakers for the last 17 seasons.

Quinton Crawford joins the Hornets organization as the Head Video Coordinator. Prior to coming to Charlotte, Crawford spent two years with the Orlando Magic. He started as their Assistant Video Coordinator, and was promoted to Head Video Coordinator/Player Development a year later in August of 2017. Before Orlando, Crawford held the position of Assistant Video Coordinator for the Sacramento Kings. A former graduate assistant for Pepperdine University, Crawford was also a NBA Summer League intern in the summer of 2014. Crawford was a two-year letter winner for men’s basketball at the University of Arizona.

Alexander Powell joins the Hornets as a Basketball Analyst after finishing a four-year playing career at Kenyon College. In addition to his playing career, Powell worked as a Sports Information Statistician during his college tenure and previously interned for the Hornets as a Basketball Analytics Intern.

The Hornets Basketball Operations staff additions also include Justin Jordan, Brett Levy, Jackson Simmons and Jordan Surenkamp as Assistant Video Coordinators. Jordan joins the organization having recently completed his collegiate playing career at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Levy most recently served in a similar capacity with the Brooklyn Nets for three seasons and previously worked for the Mavericks as a Player Development Intern. Simmons joins the Hornets after serving last season as the Director of Basketball Operations for Western Carolina. Surenkamp joins the team having previously worked as a Video Coordinator for the Long Island Nets.

Additionally, Drew Perry has been retained as the Director of Pro Scouting, David Duquette has been retained as the Director of Basketball Strategy/Team Counsel. Jakub Kudlacek has been retained as the Director of International Scouting. Phil Park enters his first season as Coordinator of Basketball Operations and Jon Moul has been retained as a Basketball Operations Assistant.