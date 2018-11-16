Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Partner To Support 1,000 Second Harvest Food Bank Families at Annual Cornucopia Event On November 16

More Coverage: Gallery

November 15, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds announced today that the two organizations will once again provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need at the Hornets’ eighth annual Cornucopia event on Friday, Nov. 16, at Spectrum Center. At 1:30 p.m., the entire Hornets team and coaching staff will help distribute food, along with Hornets executives, Food Lion leadership and associates, Coca-Cola Consolidated employees and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, Food Lion Feeds is donating all the ingredients for a warm Thanksgiving meal: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a variety of canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Hornets partner Coca-Cola is providing a two-liter bottle of Sprite for every meal. Each meal contains enough food to feed a family of four, resulting in approximately 4,000 people being served.

“Thanksgiving is a joyous time for families when everyone should be able to enjoy a holiday meal with their loved ones,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are proud to do our part to ensure that those in our community who need a helping hand do not miss out on this opportunity. We are thankful to have partners like Food Lion and Coca-Cola Consolidated who value the ability that we have to make an impact in the fight against hunger.”

The Hornets and Food Lion Feeds will also partner to donate turkeys to WFNZ’s annual Street Turkeys initiative on Wednesday, Nov. 21, which benefits local feeding agencies. Since announcing their partnership in September 2014, the two organizations have provided more than 1 million meals to Charlotte families.

“At Food Lion, we believe that everyone deserves to have a nutritious meal with family, yet we recognize that many families in our home market of Charlotte have to make tough choices during the holiday season,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’re proud to join with the Charlotte Hornets and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to make the holidays a little brighter for some of our neighbors in need. We’re passionate about ending hunger in the Charlotte community and all of the towns and cities we serve, and it’s through strong partnerships such as this that will make that a reality.”