Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Partner To Support 1,000 Charlotte-Area Families at 10th Annual Cornucopia Event on November 24

November 23, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds announced today that the two organizations will once again provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need at the Hornets’ 10th annual Cornucopia event on Tuesday, November 24. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Hornets executives and ambassadors, Food Lion executives and associates, Coca-Cola Consolidated executives and staff, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina volunteers will help distribute food.

In a change from previous years when the event took place at Spectrum Center, this year’s Cornucopia will be a drive-thru and will be held in the parking lot adjacent to Ovens Auditorium on Paul Buck Blvd.

The Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, Food Lion Feeds is donating all the ingredients for a warm Thanksgiving meal: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cut yams, sweet peas, whole kernel corn, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Hornets partner Coca-Cola Consolidated is providing a two-liter bottle of Sprite for every meal. Each meal contains enough food to feed a family of four, resulting in approximately 4,000 people being served.

“In a year that has had so much uncertainty for so many, we are pleased to be able to hold our 10th annual Cornucopia event with our great partners at Food Lion and Coca-Cola,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are proud to offer a helping hand in order to make this holiday season a little more joyous in the midst of this difficult year.”

“Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion, and we believe that all of our neighbors deserve to have a nutritious meal,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Our neighbors are counting on us more than ever, and we’re proud to join with the Charlotte Hornets and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina again this year to make the holidays a little brighter for some of our Charlotte-area neighbors in need.”