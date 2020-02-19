Horents Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

February 19, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned guard Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon joins the Swarm after appearing in 39 contests with the Hornets, posting averages of 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game this season. Bacon was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This is Dwayne Bacon’s first assignment to the G League of the 2019-20 season. Bacon appeared in 17 games with the Swarm during the 2018-19 season, posting averages of 22.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. Bacon will be available for the Swarm’s home game in Greensboro tonight as they take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at 7 p.m.