Greensboro Swarm Announce Roster For 2020-21 NBA G League Single-Site In Orlando
Hornets Assignment and Two-Way Players to Lead Swarm Roster
January 27, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced its roster for the 2020-21 NBA G League games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Prior to the release of this roster, the Hornets have assigned Vernon Carey Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards to the Greensboro Swarm pursuant to the league’s single affiliate assignment rules. Additionally, two-way players Nate Darling and Grant Riller have been transferred to the Swarm.
The Swarm will compete against the 17 other G League teams participating in the single-site in a predetermined schedule culminating an eight-team single elimination playoff. Hornets assistant coach/director of player development Jay Hernandez will serve as the Greensboro head coach for the single-site games.
The Swarm’s roster includes: Vernon Carey Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards (Hornets assignment players); Nate Darling and Grant Riller (two-way players); Keandre Cook, Javin DeLaurier, Xavier Sneed and Kahlil Whitney (affiliate players); Ahmed Hill, Ray McCallum, KJ McDaniels, Jeff Roberson and Kobi Simmons (returning rights players); and Admiral Schofield, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft. Returning rights for Hill and McCallum were acquired in the offseason via trades.
Inclusion of the Hornets players are via the league’s single affiliate assignment rules.
The single-site roster is below.
|No.
|Name
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|Prior/Country
|Classification
|22
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|C
|6-9
|255
|02/25/01
|Duke/USA
|Assignment
|11
|Keandre Cook
|G
|6-5
|187
|05/01/97
|Missouri State/USA
|Affiliate
|30
|Nate Darling*
|G
|6-5
|200
|03/30/98
|Delaware/Canada
|Two-Way
|12
|Javin DeLaurier
|F
|6-10
|237
|04/07/98
|Duke/USA
|Affiliate
|13
|Ahmed Hill
|G
|6-5
|205
|03/21/96
|Virginia Tech/USA
|Returning Rights
|8
|Ray McCallum
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/12/91
|Detroit-Mercy/USA
|Returning Rights
|6
|Jalen McDaniels
|F/C
|6-9
|210
|01/31/98
|San Diego State/USA
|Assignment
|32
|KJ McDaniels
|F
|6-7
|230
|02/09/93
|Clemson/USA
|Returning Rights
|14
|Nick Richards
|C
|7-0
|250
|11/29/97
|Kentucky/Jamaica
|Assignment
|7
|Grant Riller*
|G
|6-3
|190
|02/08/97
|Charleston/USA
|Two-Way
|5
|Jeff Roberson
|F
|6-6
|215
|08/20/96
|Vanderbilt/USA
|Returning Rights
|25
|Admiral Schofield
|F
|6-5
|230
|03/30/97
|Tennessee/USA
|Draft
|2
|Kobi Simmons
|G
|6-5
|190
|07/04/97
|Arizona/USA
|Returning Rights
|20
|Xavier Sneed
|F
|6-5
|220
|12/21/97
|Kansas State/USA
|Affiliate
|1
|Kahill Whitney
|F
|6-6
|210
|01/08/01
|Kentucky/USA
|Affiliate
*Denotes two-way contract player
