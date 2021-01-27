Greensboro Swarm Announce Roster For 2020-21 NBA G League Single-Site In Orlando

January 27, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced its roster for the 2020-21 NBA G League games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Prior to the release of this roster, the Hornets have assigned Vernon Carey Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards to the Greensboro Swarm pursuant to the league’s single affiliate assignment rules. Additionally, two-way players Nate Darling and Grant Riller have been transferred to the Swarm.

The Swarm will compete against the 17 other G League teams participating in the single-site in a predetermined schedule culminating an eight-team single elimination playoff. Hornets assistant coach/director of player development Jay Hernandez will serve as the Greensboro head coach for the single-site games.

The Swarm’s roster includes: Vernon Carey Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards (Hornets assignment players); Nate Darling and Grant Riller (two-way players); Keandre Cook, Javin DeLaurier, Xavier Sneed and Kahlil Whitney (affiliate players); Ahmed Hill, Ray McCallum, KJ McDaniels, Jeff Roberson and Kobi Simmons (returning rights players); and Admiral Schofield, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft. Returning rights for Hill and McCallum were acquired in the offseason via trades.

Inclusion of the Hornets players are via the league’s single affiliate assignment rules.

The single-site roster is below.

No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB Prior/Country Classification 22 Vernon Carey Jr. C 6-9 255 02/25/01 Duke/USA Assignment 11 Keandre Cook G 6-5 187 05/01/97 Missouri State/USA Affiliate 30 Nate Darling* G 6-5 200 03/30/98 Delaware/Canada Two-Way 12 Javin DeLaurier F 6-10 237 04/07/98 Duke/USA Affiliate 13 Ahmed Hill G 6-5 205 03/21/96 Virginia Tech/USA Returning Rights 8 Ray McCallum G 6-3 195 06/12/91 Detroit-Mercy/USA Returning Rights 6 Jalen McDaniels F/C 6-9 210 01/31/98 San Diego State/USA Assignment 32 KJ McDaniels F 6-7 230 02/09/93 Clemson/USA Returning Rights 14 Nick Richards C 7-0 250 11/29/97 Kentucky/Jamaica Assignment 7 Grant Riller* G 6-3 190 02/08/97 Charleston/USA Two-Way 5 Jeff Roberson F 6-6 215 08/20/96 Vanderbilt/USA Returning Rights 25 Admiral Schofield F 6-5 230 03/30/97 Tennessee/USA Draft 2 Kobi Simmons G 6-5 190 07/04/97 Arizona/USA Returning Rights 20 Xavier Sneed F 6-5 220 12/21/97 Kansas State/USA Affiliate 1 Kahill Whitney F 6-6 210 01/08/01 Kentucky/USA Affiliate

*Denotes two-way contract player