Cody Zeller Medical Update

January 3, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Cody Zeller underwent successful surgery on the third metacarpal of his right hand this afternoon. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Zeller suffered the fractured right hand in the third quarter of the game against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. The typical recovery time for this procedure is four to six weeks. Updates on Zeller’s status will be provided when appropriate.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Zeller is averaging 9.3 points (.558 field goal percentage) and a team-high 6.2 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. He has started all 35 games in which he has appeared. For his six-year career, Zeller has started 201 of 347 games and has posted averages of 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.