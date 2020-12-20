Charlotte Hornets Waive Keandre Cook, Javin Delaurier, Xavier Sneed and Khalil Whitney

December 19, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived guard Keandre Cook, forward Javin DeLaurier, forward Xavier Sneed and forward Kahlil Whitney.

Cook (6-5, 187) went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft after two seasons at Missouri State University. The Baltimore native appeared in 33 games during his senior season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per game to earn All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team honors. He appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets.

DeLaurier (6-10, 237) played four years at Duke University, averaging 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game in 114 career contents. The Shipman, Virginia native went undrafted and appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets.

Sneed (6-5, 220) made three appearances for the Hornets during the preseason, totaling six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes. The St. Louis native went undrafted after a decorated career at Kansas State University. He appeared in 32 games and averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists in 32.5 minutes per game as a senior, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades.

Whitney (6-6, 210) played collegiately for the University of Kentucky. The Chicago native went undrafted after averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes in 18 games for the Wildcats. A heralded recruit out of high school, Whitney was a 2019 McDonald’s All-American and participant in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic. He appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets.

After waiving Cook, DeLaurier, Sneed and Whitney, the Hornets roster stands at 16 players.