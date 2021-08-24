Rozier Signed To Multiyear Contract Extension

August 24, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Terry Rozier to a multiyear contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“In his two seasons with the Hornets, Terry Rozier has been an instrumental part of our team,” said Kupchak. “Terry is a highly competitive, tough and talented player that has continually improved all aspects of his game. He has provided leadership and an infectious work ethic that has been a tremendous benefit to our younger players. Terry is an important member of our young, talented team and we are thrilled to have him as a member of the Hornets organization for years to come.

“Ever since I got to Charlotte, the fans and the organization have embraced me,” Rozier said, “I am excited to remain with the Hornets for the long term and I can’t wait to see what my teammates, coaches, the organization and I can accomplish in the coming years. I am grateful for the trust everyone has put in me and I cannot wait to get back to work for this upcoming season.”

A six-year veteran, Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game during the 2020-21 campaign, setting career-highs in points, assists and steals. In his second season with the Hornets, Rozier shot .450% from the field and made a career-best 222 3-point field goals, which ranked fifth in the NBA and is the fifth most made 3-pointers in a single season in franchise history. He finished the season with three games of 40 points or more, making him just the fourth player in team history to have three or more 40-point performances in a single season. Rozier was also just one of three players during the 2020-21 season with multiple 20-point fourth quarters as he earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week on March 29.

During his tenure with the Hornets, Rozier is averaging 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game in 132 contests, including 394 made 3-point field goals, which ranks seventh among the franchise’s all-time leaders. For his career, Rozier has amassed averages of 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 24.7 minutes per game in 404 career contests with Charlotte and the Boston Celtics. Rozier has appeared in 50 career postseason games with Boston, averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes per game in 19 playoff games, all starts, during the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

An Ohio native, Rozier was acquired by Charlotte in a sign-and-trade with the Celtics on July 6, 2019.