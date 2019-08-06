Charlotte Hornets Sign Free Agents Joe Chealey And Josh Perkins

August 6, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guards Joe Chealey and Josh Perkins. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Chealey, who originally signed with the Hornets last summer, had his contract converted into a two-way contract with Charlotte on Oct. 13, 2018. The 6-3 guard appeared in 43 games for the Greensboro Swarm in 2018-19, Charlotte’s G League affiliate, posting averages of 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The College of Charleston product made his NBA debut in his lone appearance with the Hornets last season on Jan. 30, 2019 against the Boston Celtics, scoring two points with an assist in eight minutes of action.

In five years at Gonzaga, the 6-3 Perkins averaged 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 153 games. In his final season, Perkins was named to the 2018-19 All-WCC First Team and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award after averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 31.3 minutes as a redshirt senior. The 23-year-old led the conference in total steals (54) and placed second in total assists (234) and assists per game (6.3) during the 18-19 season. As a junior, the Park Hill, Colorado native averaged 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Perkins went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.