Charlotte Hornets Sign Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis To Two-Way Contracts

August 3, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed both forward Arnoldas Kulboka and guard Scottie Lewis to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

A 6-10 forward from Lithuania, Kulboka spent last season in the Liga ACB, Spain’s top professional basketball division, with Bilbao Basket where he averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game in 33 games. He appeared in six games for Bilbao Basket at the Basketball Champions League, averaging 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. Charlotte drafted Kulboka 55th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft as he also spent the 2019-20 season with Bilbao Basket and has played professional basketball internationally since the 2014-15 season when he was with U18 Zalgiris Kaunas.

A sophomore out of Florida, the Hornets drafted Lewis with the No. 56 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after he accrued averages of 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 25.5 minutes per game in 21 games during the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons with the Gators, Lewis averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest, making 51 career appearances. The former Gator was a 2019-20 SEC All-Freshman Team selection and earned McDonald’s All-American honors after his senior season at Ranney School.

Memberships to the newly rebranded Hive Society and Pick 23 Plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Hive Society Memberships, which include all 43 regular-season and preseason games, start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and include some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. Pick 23 Plans include Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-level tickets with this plan starting at $64 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.