Hornets Select James Bouknight With 11th Overall Pick

More on Bouknight: Gallery

July 29, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has selected James Bouknight with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

A 6-5 guard out of Connecticut, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game in 15 games during the 2020-21 season. For his performance last season, Bouknight was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team as well as NABC District I Player of the Year.

Over his two seasons with the Huskies, Bouknight made 43 appearances and averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes per game. During his freshman season, Bouknight also earned All-Conference Third Team honors and was unanimous selected to the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

The Hornets will welcome Bouknight to Charlotte with an introductory press conference on July 30, which will be live streamed on Hornets.com and the Hornets App as well as on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

Memberships to the newly rebranded Hive Society and Pick 23 Plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Hive Society Memberships, which include all 43 regular-season and preseason games, start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and include some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. Pick 23 Plans include Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-lever tickets with this plan starting at $64 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.