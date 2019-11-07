Charlotte Hornets Recall Jalen McDaniels From Greensboro Swarm
November 7, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League Affiliate.
The Hornets selected McDaniels with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-10 forward made his NBA debut on Friday vs. Minnesota, totaling two points and one rebound in two minutes.
This completes McDaniels first assignment of the season to the Swarm.
