Charlotte Hornets Re-Sign Center Bismack Biyombo

Video: Biyombo 2019-20 Highlights | Gallery: Best of Biyombo 2019-20 | Season Recap: Hornets Lean Heavily on Bismack Biyombo For Leadership, Experience

November 30, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has re-signed center Bismack Biyombo. Biyombo was originally acquired in a three-team trade with the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls on July 8, 2018.

Biyombo appeared in 53 games, including 29 starts, during the 2019-20 season for Charlotte. The 6-9 center averaged a career-high 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocked shots in 19.4 minutes per game. Biyombo recorded double-digit scoring 22 times last season, including eight double-doubles.

The ninth-year veteran first began his NBA career with the Hornets after being selected by Sacramento in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft and sent to Charlotte in a draft night trade. Biyombo has appeared in 636 career NBA regular season games (271 starts) with Charlotte, the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic, averaging 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game, while shooting .520 (1232-2367) from the floor. He has also played in 23 career NBA playoff contests (11 starts), averaging 5.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game.

Biyombo, who played for Charlotte from 2011-14 and 2018 to present, stands third in Hornets history in career blocks (533), fifth in career offensive rebounds (772) and ninth in total rebounds (2,278).