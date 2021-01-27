Charlotte Hornets Name DraftKings Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner

January 27, 2021—The Charlotte Hornets have named DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the franchise. The multi-year agreement will greatly increase DraftKings’ presence in North Carolina. Along with access to Hornets trademarks and logos, the deal provides that DraftKings-branded LED signage will be featured courtside and on the basket stanchion at Spectrum Center, in addition to logo displays on top of the backboards. The two companies will also collaborate on unique social promotions and content that further align the collective brands.

“Charlotte Hornets basketball games are must-watch TV for the NBA, and we look forward to providing Hornets fans with a best-in-class gaming experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “We look forward to deepening our business relationship with the Hornets organization through this new agreement and showcasing DraftKings in North Carolina.”

As part of the collaboration, the Hornets and DraftKings plan to develop a free-to-play, Hornets-themed predictive game that will integrate within the team’s mobile app. Additionally, the partnership includes VIP experiential events at games including press conference access, courtside shootarounds, coach and staff meet and greets and more.

“We’re excited to enter this partnership with DraftKings and bring its daily fantasy sports products to our great Hornets fans,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Collaborating with DraftKings will allow us to offer our fans engaging new experiences from the leader in this emerging area.”

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports apps anywhere by visiting DraftKings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android. Fans can also download the Hornets App for either platform.