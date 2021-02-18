Charlotte Hornets Foundation Providing Novant Health with $25,000 Wellness Grant To Aid COVID-19 Relief Efforts

February 17, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Novant Health to assists with COVID-19 relief and response efforts as its annual Wellness Grant. The funds will be used to purchase additional COVID-19 rapid test kits for mobile unit screenings, disposable masks, and to translate COVID-19 educational materials into Spanish. The tests and supplies will mainly benefit economically distressed neighborhoods and minority communities.

“We are pleased to be able to provide support for our friends at Novant Health as they continue to lead the way in keeping our community safe and healthy,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are appreciative of their efforts throughout the pandemic and are glad to have the ability to assist our longtime partner in any way we can, including hosting vaccination events at Spectrum Center.”

In response to the pandemic, the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic temporarily shifted its focus to COVID-19 response with the creation of a respiratory assessment center to screen and diagnose patients with respiratory symptoms. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation is proud to support Novant Health and the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are honored to have such a longstanding partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, and extremely grateful that this relationship extends beyond the basketball court,” said Jesse Cureton, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer of Novant Health. “This generous gift will help Novant Health continue to provide vital pandemic support to some of Charlotte’s most vulnerable community members.”

Hornets mascot Hugo presented the donation to Dr. Jonathan Wilson, a physician at the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Images and videos of the presentation can be found at the following link: Wellness Grant presentation.

Novant Health is a Founding Level Partner of the Charlotte Hornets and the presenting partner of the wellness pillar of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.