Charlotte Hornets Foundation Hunger Grant Sponsors 67th Class of Community Culinary School of Charlotte

April 16, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Community Culinary School of Charlotte as part of its annual Hunger Grant. The donation was made to sponsor the school’s 67th class, which began in January and concluded with 13 students graduating earlier this week. Community Culinary School of Charlotte focuses on second chances for individuals with arrest records and addiction issues who are committed to changing their lives for the better. The 14-week core program teaches culinary arts, job-readiness skills, life skills and goal setting to help students obtain self-sufficiency and economic mobility.

“Community Culinary School of Charlotte does a tremendous service to our community by giving our neighbors who are in need of a second chance the necessary skills for a successful career in food service,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “By providing these culinary skills, the school is making an impact in the areas of hunger, unemployment and economic mobility, all of which are vital. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Community Culinary School of Charlotte and its 67th class.”

Founded in 1997, Community Culinary School of Charlotte provides workforce development training and job placement assistance in the food service industry for adults who face barriers to long-term successful employment. The main goal and vision of the program is to transform the lives of students and their families and positively impact the community.