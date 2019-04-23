Charlotte Hornets Foundation Donates $20,000 To Friendship Trays To Deliver Meals To Local Community Members

April 23, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation today donated $20,000 to Friendship Trays as part of its Hunger Grant. The surprise donation was made while a group of more than 20 Hornets employees volunteered with the organization, which is the only nongovernmental Charlotte-based organization that delivers healthy meals to elderly and infirm members of the Charlotte community members in their home.

“Friendship Trays plays a vital role in our community and we are pleased to have this opportunity to offer them our support,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Hunger is an important issue facing so many of our neighbors, and Friendship Trays does tremendous work ensuring that home-bound individuals get healthy meals and see smiling faces.”

Friendship Trays was founded in 1976 with the mission to deliver nutritious meals to elderly or infirm individuals in the Charlotte community who are unable to obtain or prepare their own meals while also providing human connection to the isolated and lonely and peace of mind to their families. Today the organization serves over 700 recipients.

Food Lion Feeds is the presenting partner of the hunger pillar of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.