Charlotte Hornets Foundation Announces Eric Darcey Flowe As Recipient of 2021 Hornets Venom GT Scholarship

July 23, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced Eric Darcey Flowe is the recipient of the 2021 Hornets Venom GT Scholarship. Now in its second year, the 2021 scholarship is designated for a student working toward a minor in Esports & Gaming Management at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, which is the first HBCU to offer such a program.

Eric is a senior at Johnson C. Smith, majoring in Sport Management and minoring in Esports & Gaming Management. He is an active member of the school’s esports teams, playing NBA 2K and other games in the HBCU Esports League and PlayVs College Leagues.

“We are excited to focus on the Esports & Gaming Management program at our hometown HBCU, Johnson C. Smith University, for the second year of the Hornets Venom GT Scholarship,” said Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director Betsy Mack. “As the esports industry continues to grow, there will be even more need and interest in this area, and we are proud to have a high-quality, groundbreaking program less than five miles from our home at Spectrum Center.”

The charitable arm of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation is committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving and social projects in the areas of education, hunger, military care and wellness. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation encompasses the efforts of the entire organization, including the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm and the NBA 2K League Hornets Venom GT.