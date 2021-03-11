Charlotte Hornets Forward Gordon Hayward Named 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team Finalist

March 11, 2021 – USA Basketball today announced that Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward was selected as a USA Basketball Men’s National Team finalist. As a finalist, Hayward is now a part of the 2021 USA National Team roster from which the 12-member U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team will be selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Hayward (6-7, 225) has appeared in 31 games this season and is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. The Hornets forward is shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three-point range.

The list of finalists has 57 athletes including nine members of the gold medalist 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, seven gold medalists from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team and three gold medalists from the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team.

The USA National Team coaching staff is led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.