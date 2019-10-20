Charlotte Hornets Convert Kobi Simmons To Two-Way Contract

October 20, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has converted the contract of guard Kobi Simmons to a two-way contract.

Simmons, who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona, appeared in one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018-19 NBA season. The guard spent most of the season in the G League with the Canton Charge, posting averages of 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 35 games played. Simmons appeared in 32 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2017-18 NBA season, posting averages of 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Atlanta, Georgia native appeared four preseason contests for Charlotte averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.