Charlotte Hornets Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 Schedule

June 12, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s schedule for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. All of the Hornets Summer League games will be broadcast on either the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV.

The Hornets will return to Las Vegas for Summer League for the first time since the summer of 2014, as all 30 NBA teams will participate in the event this year. The team will play a minimum of five games, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.

The schedule and broadcast network for the Hornets preliminary games is listed below. Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team will be available on Hornets.com and on all of the Hornets social media platforms.

Date Opponent Time(ET) Network July 6 vs. Oklahoma City 5:30 p.m. ESPNU July 8 at Miami 5 p.m. NBA TV July 9 at Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2

*Denotes two-way contract player