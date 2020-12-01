Charlotte Hornets Announce 2020 Training Camp Roster

November 30, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations, Mitch Kupchak, announced today the signings of free agents Keandre Cook, Javin DeLaurier, Xavier Sneed and Kahlil Whitney finalizing the team's 2020 training camp roster at 20 players. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not released.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Keandre Cook averaged 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game in his two years at Missouri State. The 6-5 guard was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team after the 2019-20 season and earned All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team honors after his debut season.

DeLaurier, a four-year player at Duke, averaged 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 13.4 minutes per game over his career. The Shipman, Virginia native ranked first in the ACC with 38 games played in the 2019-20 season and landed 11th on the conferences’ total blocks (50) and blocks per game (1.3) leaderboard in the 2018-19 season.

Sneed, a four-year player at Kansas State, appeared in 137 contests with the Wildcats including all 32 games of his senior year. In 2019-20, he averaged a team-best 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game en route All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The 6-6 Whitney averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 12.8 minutes per game during his year at Kentucky. A native of Chicago, Illinois Whitney was named a McDonald's All-American as a senior and was named co-MVP of the Iverson Classic after scoring a game-high 38 points.

The team’s 2020 Training Camp, presented by Novant Health, will begin in early December with more information on media availability to follow. All practices and workouts will take place at the Novant Health Training Facility at Spectrum Center and all media availabilities will be virtual.

The team’s training camp roster is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 2 LaMelo Ball G 6-7 181 8/22/01 Illawarra/USA R 8 Bismack Biyombo C 6-9 255 8/28/92 Baloncesto Fuenlabrada/DRC 9 0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA 2 22 Vernon Carey Jr. C 6-10 270 2/25/01 Duke/USA R 31 Keandre Cook G 6-5 187 5/1/97 Missouri State/USA R 30 Nate Darling* G 6-5 200 8/30/98 Deleware/Canada R 12 Javin DeLaurier F 6-10 237 4/7/98 Duke/USA R 4 Devonte' Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA 2 20 Gordon Hayward F 6-7 225 3/23/90 Butler/USA 10 10 Caleb Martin F 6-7 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA 1 11 Cody Martin F 6-7 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA 1 6 Jalen McDaniels F 6-10 205 1/31/98 San Diego State/USA 1 1 Malik Monk G 6-3 200 2/4/98 Kentucky/USA 3 14 Nick Richards F 6-11 247 11/29/97 Kentucky/Jamaica R 7 Grant Riller* G 6-3 190 2/8/97 Charleston/USA R 3 Terry Rozier G 6-1 190 3/17/94 Louisville/USA 5 21 Xavier Sneed F 6-5 220 12/21/97 Kansas State/USA R 25 PJ Washington F 6-7 236 8/23/98 Kentucky/USA 1 5 Kahlil Whitney F 6-6 210 1/8/01 Kentucky/USA R 40 Cody Zeller F/C 7-0 240 10/5/92 Indiana/USA 7

*Denotes two-way contract player