Charlotte Hornets Announce 2019-20 Opening Night Roster

October 21, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 2019-20 Opening Night roster. The Hornets open the regular season vs. Chicago at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The game will be telecast on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app, with a special one-hour edition of the Hornets LIVE pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the Hornets flagship radio station, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. The radio broadcast is also streamed through the Hornets App. Tickets for the Home Opener are available online at hornets.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office or by calling 704-HORNETS.

The Hornets 17-player roster, which includes a pair of two-way contract players, has 10 returning players from last season’s team, along with seven new players. This year’s new players are Caleb Martin (Nevada – Free Agent), Cody Martin (Nevada – Draft), Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State – Draft), Terry Rozier (Boston – Trade), P.J. Washington (Kentucky – Draft) and two-way players Robert Franks (Washington State – Free Agent) and Kobi Simmons (Arizona – Free Agency).

The team’s roster is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 7 Dwayne Bacon G/F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA 2 5 Nicolas Batum G/F 6-8.5 200 12/14/88 Le Mans (France)/France 11 8 Bismack Biyombo C 6-8 255 8/28/92 Baloncesto Fuenlabrada/DRC 8 0 Miles Bridges F 6-6 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA 1 22 Robert Franks* F 6-9 225 12/18/96 Washington State/USA R 4 Devonte' Graham G 6-1 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA 1 9 Willy Hernangomez C 6-11 240 5/27/94 Cajasol Sevilla/Spain 3 14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist F 6-6.3 232 9/26/93 Kentucky/USA 7 10 Caleb Martin F 6-5 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA R 11 Cody Martin F 6-5 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA R 6 Jalen McDaniels F 6-9 205 1/31/98 San Diego State/USA R 1 Malik Monk G 6-3.3 200 2/4/98 Kentucky/USA 2 12 Terry Rozier G 6-1 190 3/17/94 Louisville/USA 4 23 Kobi Simmons* G 6-5 166 7/4/97 Arizona/USA 2 25 PJ Washington F 6-7 236 8/23/98 Kentucky/USA R 2 Marvin Williams F 6-8 237 6/19/86 North Carolina/USA 14 40 Cody Zeller F/C 6-11.8 240 10/5/92 Indiana/USA 6

*Denotes two-way contract player