Charlotte Hornets Announce 2019-20 Opening Night Roster
October 21, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 2019-20 Opening Night roster. The Hornets open the regular season vs. Chicago at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The game will be telecast on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app, with a special one-hour edition of the Hornets LIVE pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the Hornets flagship radio station, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. The radio broadcast is also streamed through the Hornets App. Tickets for the Home Opener are available online at hornets.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office or by calling 704-HORNETS.
The Hornets 17-player roster, which includes a pair of two-way contract players, has 10 returning players from last season’s team, along with seven new players. This year’s new players are Caleb Martin (Nevada – Free Agent), Cody Martin (Nevada – Draft), Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State – Draft), Terry Rozier (Boston – Trade), P.J. Washington (Kentucky – Draft) and two-way players Robert Franks (Washington State – Free Agent) and Kobi Simmons (Arizona – Free Agency).
The team’s roster is listed below:
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Born
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Yrs Pro
|7
|Dwayne Bacon
|G/F
|6-7
|221
|8/30/95
|Florida State/USA
|2
|5
|Nicolas Batum
|G/F
|6-8.5
|200
|12/14/88
|Le Mans (France)/France
|11
|8
|Bismack Biyombo
|C
|6-8
|255
|8/28/92
|Baloncesto Fuenlabrada/DRC
|8
|0
|Miles Bridges
|F
|6-6
|225
|3/21/98
|Michigan State/USA
|1
|22
|Robert Franks*
|F
|6-9
|225
|12/18/96
|Washington State/USA
|R
|4
|Devonte' Graham
|G
|6-1
|185
|2/22/95
|Kansas/USA
|1
|9
|Willy Hernangomez
|C
|6-11
|240
|5/27/94
|Cajasol Sevilla/Spain
|3
|14
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|F
|6-6.3
|232
|9/26/93
|Kentucky/USA
|7
|10
|Caleb Martin
|F
|6-5
|205
|9/28/95
|Nevada/USA
|R
|11
|Cody Martin
|F
|6-5
|205
|9/28/95
|Nevada/USA
|R
|6
|Jalen McDaniels
|F
|6-9
|205
|1/31/98
|San Diego State/USA
|R
|1
|Malik Monk
|G
|6-3.3
|200
|2/4/98
|Kentucky/USA
|2
|12
|Terry Rozier
|G
|6-1
|190
|3/17/94
|Louisville/USA
|4
|23
|Kobi Simmons*
|G
|6-5
|166
|7/4/97
|Arizona/USA
|2
|25
|PJ Washington
|F
|6-7
|236
|8/23/98
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|2
|Marvin Williams
|F
|6-8
|237
|6/19/86
|North Carolina/USA
|14
|40
|Cody Zeller
|F/C
|6-11.8
|240
|10/5/92
|Indiana/USA
|6
*Denotes two-way contract player
