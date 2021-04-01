Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Partner For Annual Dunk Hunger Food Drive to Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

April 1, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets and Official Hunger Relief Partner Food Lion Feeds today are launching the 2021 Dunk Hunger food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. During the month of April, Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals* for every dunk recorded by the Hornets. According to Feeding America, North Carolina has the ninth-highest food insecurity rate in the country.

“We are excited to once again partner with our friends at Food Lion Feeds to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We look forward to seeing our players use their dunking abilities to help us dunk hunger, and we encourage Hornets fans to visit their local Food Lion locations to join us in assisting the many members of our community who are in need.”

Fans can participate from April 14-27 by visiting their local Food Lion and purchasing any non-perishable food item(s). Following their purchase, fans should drop off their donation at the Dunk Hunger cart located at the front of the store. All donations will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. For more information, please visit hornets.com/dunkhunger.

“Far too many of our neighbors in Buzz City face hunger, and as the Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets we’re excited to join with the team and help fight food insecurity here in our hometown,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “With donation stations at 100 local Food Lion stores, it’s easy to make a difference in the community during your regular shopping trip. We look forward to partnering with the Hornets, fans and customers to dunk hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

“Second Harvest Food Bank is so grateful to have partners like the Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion that work with us to ensure that every child, senior and working poor family in our region has enough to eat every single day,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Chief Executive Officer Kay Carter. “We would encourage all of the Hornets fans to support this food drive and help us reach our goal of a community free from hunger.”

* Food Lion will donate $100 for each dunk, the monetary equivalent of 1,000 meals with Feeding America’s formula of $1 providing at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.