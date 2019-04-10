Playoff Dreams Come Down to Game #82 for Hornets

Charlotte’s postseason fate will be determined on the final day of the regular season as the team needs a home win over the Orlando Magic and for the Detroit Pistons to lose on the road to the New York Knicks, both contests of which get underway tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET.

This evening’s hosts hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Magic, losing the most recent meeting on the road, 127-89, on Feb. 14. Terrence Ross scored a team-high 21 points in this game for the Magic, who also got double-doubles from Nikola Vučević and Aaron Gordon. Charlotte had a season-low 36 first-half points and shot 4-of-31 from three (12.9%), ending a 13-game win streak against its fellow Southeast Division competitor.

Jeremy Lamb will be looking to close out his career year with another strong performance off the bench for the Hornets. The seventh-year veteran and team’s second-leading scorer this season is averaging a sturdy 19.4 PPG on 54.5% shooting, 4.0 RPG, 2.8 APG and 2.4 SPG over his last five games, which includes a game-high-tying 23 points in last night’s win in Cleveland.

Lamb should spend a lot of time covering a fellow 2012 draftee in Ross, who is in the midst of his own breakout season. The University of Washington product ranks fifth in the NBA in bench scoring this season (career-high 14.9 PPG; mini. 60 GP) and over his last three outings, has put up 24.7 PPG on 57.5% shooting (5.3 3PM on 51.6%), 3.3 APG and 1.0 SPG.

Winners in 10 of its last 12 outings, Orlando locked up a playoff spot following Sunday’s victory in Boston and there’s a sliver of chance the team can still move up to the sixth seed. Lamb has been solid against the Magic this season (10.3 PPG on 57.1% shooting in 3 GS), so look for the lengthy wing to continue being aggressive on both ends for the Hornets in the second unit.

Game Notes – Jonathan Isaac (concussion) is out for Orlando… The Hornets have won seven straight home games against the Magic, a streak that began on March 16, 2016. They have also won five of their last six home games overall… Orlando ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (115.2) and fifth in defensive rating (105.1) since March 14.

Classic Fact – Baron Davis is the only player in franchise history to record a triple-double in the playoffs, a feat he accomplished in consecutive games in the first round against the Orlando Magic back in 2002. Davis tallied 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 3 on April 27, 2002 and 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 4 on April 30, 2002.