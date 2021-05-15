Play-In and Playoffs On-Sale Delayed as Spectrum Center Looks to Increase Capacity

This morning’s on-sale for single-game tickets for potential home games in the State Farm Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs has been delayed as we finalize our plans for increasing capacity at Spectrum Center. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

We apologize for the inconvenience, truly appreciate your patience and look forward to moving ahead with the on-sale as soon as we are able. Thank you for your continued support of the Charlotte Hornets.