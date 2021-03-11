One Year Later, Hornets Kickoff Return to Fans by Welcoming Novant Workers to Spectrum Center

It’s been exactly 365 days now since the Charlotte Hornets made their final appearance of the 2019-20 NBA season down in Miami and even longer since they played in front of a hometown crowd at Spectrum Center.

But after a very lengthy wait, seats will finally be filled starting tonight as the organization opens its post-All-Star Break schedule by welcoming 500 Novant healthcare workers to watch the team do battle with the visiting Detroit Pistons.

“We're really excited,” said Dr. Jerome Williams, Novant Health’s SVP of Consumer Engagement and Corporate Health. “There's nothing like being actually at the arena, at the game, feeling the energy because you exhibit energy and you also absorb energy in the arena. I'm really excited about getting back in a safe way, but definitely getting back for sure.”

He added, “I’ve been a Hornets fan forever. I've had season tickets when my kids were younger and have been following the team ever since, obviously on TV all year this season. I’m just excited that we're able to get back into the arena, feel the energy and support the team.”

“I think I'm just excited to get out to an event,” stated Dr. Yvette Rudisel, an Internist at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians in Matthews. “We've all been closed down and I haven't been to an event this year. I love the Hornets. I watch them all the time on TV and of course, this year we have not been able to watch them in person. It seems like [the team is] so excited, so full of energy. I'm hoping that we can help them with that energy as well.”

The last year has been incredibly trying for everybody, most especially frontline workers who have dealt with COVID-related issues on a day-to-day basis. Perhaps one positive that’s arisen in society though has been a far greater appreciation and gratefulness for those in the medical field in addition to other essential workers.

“We leaned on each other to get through it,” added Dr. Rudisel. “We had to endure and survive. We're glad that we can get to this point, but I just want to make sure we don't forget those people [that passed away]. We have to remember that their families are still grieving and as we celebrate, we have to make sure that we remember them. We want people to continue with their vaccines and all the precautions that should be taken.”

The Charlotte Hornets and Novant Health recently partnered together to administer over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines at Spectrum Center, many of which went to local CMS teachers.

“I want to thank the Hornets for their partnership and assisting with us in terms of vaccinating the community and getting the word out about vaccinating the community,” said Dr. Williams. “I am just grateful that the Hornets are supporting our healthcare workers and giving frontline workers an opportunity to enjoy a game and a sense of normalcy in this 12-month pandemic. It really just speaks to the partnership that we have.”

“We want to thank all the healthcare heroes for keeping us safe here in Charlotte,” said Hornets center Cody Zeller. “We’ve been playing in front of no fans this season and we’ve missed them. We’re excited to welcome them back to a Hornets game at Spectrum Center and look forward to seeing them.”

It still might be some time before Spectrum Center can be fully packed with fans, but tonight’s game is another step closer to making that a reality. And there’s no more deserving group of people to be welcoming back first than the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly this past year to keep us all safe and healthy.