LaMelo Ball Continuing To Progress, Keeping Everything In Perspective

Media Availability | LaMelo Ball - 12/10/23

It’s been about two weeks since LaMelo Ball sprained his right ankle on a second-quarter drive to the basket down in Orlando. Despite the latest injury-related setback, Ball remained in high spirits when he spoke to the media following Sunday morning’s practice.

“I’m making progress,” he said. “Doing the treatment every day, just trying to get better. From when it happened, I feel a little better. I’m doing everything you can think of. Little movements – this way, that way – icing. It feels way better than when it happened because at first, I couldn’t put any pressure on my foot. Now, [it’s] way better than what it was.”

Ball added that he understandably had some heightened concern at the time, given this was the same ankle he fractured back in February, which ended his season prematurely. “I knew it was the same ankle, so that messed with my head a little bit. I felt like I couldn’t put pressure on it at the time, so I didn’t even really want to.”

Coincidentally, Terry Rozier was returning from his own nine-game absence in this very same Orlando outing and has since taken over the starting point guard role from Ball. The ninth-year veteran has given everything the Hornets could have asked for and more, averaging 23.2 points on 45.2% shooting – 38.5% from 3-point range – 9.0 assists and 1.2 steals in the past six games.

“Pretty much, we know what Terry can do,” Ball said. “Right when I went down, we knew we were good getting T-Ro back. He’s putting that on display right now – the assists, the scoring, everything. He’s a really great player and he’s doing what he needs to do.”

Rozier and Ball’s injuries have also kept rookie Brandon Miller in the starting lineup for all but one of his last 13 appearances (he also missed two games with ankle sprains). Dating back to his first start on Nov. 5, Miller is putting up 14.6 points on 43.7% shooting, 2.0 3-pointers on 41.3% shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, to go along with three 20-point performances.

Added Ball, “B-Mill has a lot of talent. He knows what to do out there, his game is mature. When he was playing in T-Ro’s spot, I felt super great playing with him. He’s a great player and vice versa. He’s got my spot now, so him and T-Ro are playing well.”

Ball’s latest injury completely stonewalled a three-week stretch in which he was playing the absolute best, most consistent basketball of his NBA career. Having to continuously go through the rehab process is no doubt frustrating, but Ball is maintaining great perspective on the entire situation. Unsurprisingly, his joyous personality was on full display once again while hoisting up jump shots with his teammates following Sunday’s practice.

“Just to have two shoes on and walking around touching a ball, it’s always great,” he said. “That (shooting) definitely feels better right there. If you’re going to play basketball, people get hurt. Just have to build your body up. Steph Curry had some ankle problems to start [his career], and you see where he’s at right now. Just have to keep working, keep going.”

“He’s been great the whole time,” added Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “He wants to be out there. He’s starting to feel better, but he loves the game. He’s great with his teammates, he’s supportive. A lot of times during practice, he’s right up on the sidelines, watching. He wants to make sure when he’s back that he’s on top of things. He has a love for the game.”